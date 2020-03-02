Coronavirus: Warri, Koko, Sapele, Oghara, Asaba Ports On Alert

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government has beefed up security at the Warri, Koko, Sapele, Oghara and Asaba sea and airports to prevent the spread of coronavirus which was recorded in Lagos last week.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Onoyen, supported by his counterpart in Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and experts from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this during a sensitisation briefing in Asaba.

They disclosed that anyone suspected to have the virus would be isolated and observed under intensive care.

According to them, the measure became necessary because the disease has a global outlook and the ports are the major points of entry for suspected carriers.

The Health Commissioner, Onoyen, said the state had fastened adequate security measures against the disease at Warri seaport, the Osubi Airstrip and the Asaba International Airport, and the seaports at Koko, Sapele and Oghara.

He said: “Why the sea and airports? These are the usual places where travellers and foreigners who are carriers can gain entry into the state and the country. Screening of travellers had since commenced in Asaba airport. Our people should be conscious and diligent in good hand-washing and respiratory hygiene to prevent the virus.”

On his part, the Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, said government fought the outbreak of Lassa fever to a standstill as only one person died out of the 62 reported cases of the disease, from which 15 were medically confirmed.