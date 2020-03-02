Protest Rocks Ekiugbo Gram School Over Student Allegedly Flogged To Death By Teacher

Share This





















Related

Kelvin, it was gathered, was his class prefect before he died from a suspected complications from tetanus injury he sustained on his leg.His classmate who refused to give his name said, “We were begging the teacher not to flog him because, Kelvin was not too fine but the teacher refused. Kelvin was having an injury on his leg before he was flogged and we don’t know if the flogging was what led to his death.”When the news of his death filtered into the school, the students attacked the teacher who flogged the student and beat him up, destroyed the principal ‘s office and vehicle before the arrival of the police attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division.The arrival of the police to the school to calm the situation, did not deter the students as they took their anger further by pelting the police team with stones and other dangerous items.All efforts to reach the principal of Ekiugbo Grammar School, Mr. F. Okpako were not successful as calls made to his mobile phone and text messages were neither answered nor replied.Confirming the death of the student, a senior police officer attached to Ughelli Area Command said, “there was a protest by students of Ekiugbo Grammar School, Ekiugbo, in Ughelli over the death of one Kelvin Ogheneoghagha, who was said to have been flogged to death by a teacher.The security source ,who spoke on anonymous condition, said, “the teacher had on 26/02/2020, flogged the student for misconduct, after which, it was reported that the student on getting home, developed some complications and was later rushed to the Ughelli Central hospital by his family where he gave up the ghost.“When the news of his death got to the school, it led to protest by the students who destroyed the school’s property and vehicles belonging to the principal and other teachers.“The intervention of policemen drafted from “A’ Division, Ughelli, returned normalcy to the school after police vehicles were pelted with stones by the rampaging students who had beaten the teacher to pulp.