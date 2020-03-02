Two Injured As Ambulance Conveying Corpse Causes Multiple Accident In Ughelli

Share This





















The ambulance with registration number, Delta AA 232 TDU, was said to have been heading to Owerri in Imo State from Ughelli with the corpse when the driver of the ambulance lost control according to an eye witness at the scene of the accident.Two children who were by the roadside sustained injuries during the accident involving three other vehicles.However, the driver of the ambulance narrowly escaped mob action from sympathizers at the scene of the accident who blamed him for the crash after he was alleged to have lost control and rammed into a building by the roadside.It took the timely intervention of a police officer from the Ughelli Police Area Command who rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue the driver from being lynched after the angry mob that had gathered had already started beating him.Confirming the incident, a police source from the Ughelli Police Area Command said: “From investigations carried out at the scene of the accident, it appears the driver of the ambulance lost control due to break failure and rammed into a building leading to an accident involving three other cars.“The driver had to be rescued and taken to the police station to avoid a mob action on him while the children injured during the accident, were also taken to the hospital for treatment.”