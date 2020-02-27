Delta Police Foil Cultists Attempt To Free Arrested Colleague, Nab Seven

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police has foil attempt by cultists to free their arrested colleague kept at ‘Operation Safe Delta’ a formation of the Delta State Police Command in Isele-Azagba, near Asaba, the state capital.

A community source, who craved anonymity said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday, as the invaders attempted to free one of their members, who was being detained by the police.

The cultists, who were reported to be members of Vikings confraternity stormed the police base with over 15 cars, but were overpowered by men and officers of the force.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident, said his men arrested seven of the cultists with arms.

“The seven arrested suspects had already confessed that they are members of the cult group, who invaded the Operation Safe Delta command in an attempt to rescue one of their members, but they were rounded up by our operatives,” he stated.