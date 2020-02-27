Revealed: How Suspected Killers Of PDP Youth Leader, Iroro Wisdom Were Arrested

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Facts has emerged on how four killers of a youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Wisdom Iroro were arrested by the police.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that four of the arrested culprits are among the suspected eight members of a cult group, Vikings in Abraka fingered in the murder of Iroro.

The four arrested suspects who are already in police net are Festus Ogheneovo, Abel Onoriode, Lucky Enajero and Erona Lucky were already in police custody. The four others are at large.

Information has that Abel Onoriode who is a bosom friend of Late Iroro was reported to have informed Lucky Enajero about his discovery of $10, 000 in Iroro’s Bitcoin wallet and then contacted Festus Ogheneovo who promised to get other five members of the said fraternity for the robbery operation.

According to report, on the day of attack, Abel was with Iroro and was in touch with Festus and the others via text messages giving them information on the whereabouts of Iroro. Abel was alleged to have invited the robbers as soon as Iroro was home.

From confessions made by the apprehended suspects, their intentions for carrying out the operation was to dispossess Iroro of the $10, 000 in his Bitcoin wallet, but were disappointed to find out that what was left when they struck was $400.

According to them, they were forced to shoot him twice when during the process of opening his account through his phone, he attempted to know who they were with the aid of his phone’s light.

They eventually left with the phone and days later planned to sell the phone to a buyer who rather than purchase it decided to contact security operatives. With the help of the Anti-cult group, the police arrested four of the suspects on February 25, 2020.

According to police sources, CSP Hassan Issah and his men are on the hunt for the other suspects at large, adding that since the matter was a murder case, the suspects will soon be moved to the Homicide section of the State CID in Asaba.