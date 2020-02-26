Urhobo Voice Territorial Editor, Okies Vicky Elected Warri NUJ President

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Terrritorial Editor Of Urhobo Voice Newspapers, Comrade Victor Okpuomor popularly known as Okies Vickies has officially been elected as the President of the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Okies, a graduate of Mass Communication from the Delta State University, Abraka, was before the election the acting chairman of the union following the resignation of its former chairman, Barr Akpokona Omafuaire of The Vanguard Newspapers.

Others elected as executive members of the chapel are the Senior South South Correspondent of Galaxy International Television, Mr Dele Fasan, as the secretary, Mr Edeki Igafe of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Financial Secretary, Mr. Odeya Ogbetuo of The Mandate Newspaper as Treasurer and Mr. Francis Sadhere of The Vaguard Newspapers as Auditor.

They were all elected unopposed.

Addressing journalists at the end of the election, Delta State Council Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, thanked members of the union in Warri for the peace election, assuring that the state council will cooperate with chapel to move the union forward.

Ikeogwu, who was a former chairman of the chapel, stressed that the union under his leadership would continue uphold ethics of the profession as well as pursue the welfare of members.

He, however, urged the newly elected exco to carry everyone along and move the union forward.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman of Warri NUJ, Comrade Okpuomor pledged to take the union to a greater height.

He remarked that the union under his administration will work with critical stakeholders to ensure that the union builds a permanent site for journalists in Warri and its environs.

The Warri NUJ chairman assured that the Warri NUJ will continue to pursue ideas that would engender peace and development of the residents of the oil city of Warri.