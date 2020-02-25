Ogboru Absent At Omo-Agege’s Thanksgiving In Delta

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2019 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, on Sundaywas conspicuously absent in the thanksgiving Service of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege which held at the Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Details as to why Ogboru was absent at the event is still unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, it was learnt that there has been a serious disagreement between Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru who were once closed political associates.

Our source reported that Chief Ogboru was not only absent, but did not send any representative to the event which shutdown Warri and Uvwie Communities.

There have been serious accusations of alleged financial misappropriation of election money during the general elections.