BEDC Official Electrocuted While Disconnecting Customers Power Source In Ughelli

LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An ad hoc technician attached to the Ughelli Area Office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company has been electrocuted.

The incident happened during a mass disconnection of debtors at the Low-Cost Housing Estate in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the deceased, simply identified as Theophilus, alongside other staff of BEDC, were on power disconnection exercise when the incident took place on Friday.

Our correspondent learned that the late technician was on the pole disconnecting a customer at the estate when power supply was restored suddenly. He was reportedly electrocuted immediately, leading to his death.

A resident of the area who confirmed the incident said BEDC officials who went on the disconnection exercise with the deceased could not do anything to save him.

His body, which was strapped to the electric pole for over an hour after the incident, was later evacuated in collaboration with sympathizers who thronged the scene.

Giving details of the incident, a resident who did not want to be named said, “The incident came as a surprise.

“We were all watching when the head of team for the disconnection insisted that a particular compound should be disconnected.

“The technician, whom they claimed was an ad hoc staff, also pleaded with the head of the team not to disconnect the building.

“Despite the appeal, the head of the team ordered the technician to climb up and cut the source of power supply.

“After much argument, the deceased reluctantly climbed the pole to effect the disconnection, but in the process, electricity was restored to the line, resulting to him being electrocuted.”

It was gathered that the compound in question was not a habitual debtor.

Although BEDC confirmed the incident, it denied the late technician being a staff of the company.

BEDC’s Public Relations Officer in charge of the area, Helen Ogagarue, described the incident as unfortunate, adding, “He wasn’t a staff of BEDC but was working with a BEDC staff. However, there are efforts to go and see his family.”

The deceased’s body has been deposited at a morgue in Ughelli.

Thenationonlineng.net