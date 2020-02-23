Armed Robbers, Cultists On Rampage In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The activities of armed bandits and cultists have gone out of hand as they go under brood daylight to carry out their activities.

In Ughelli, the administrative headquarter of Ughelli north local government area of Delta state, rival cult clash claimed the life of a young girl from Edo state.

It was learnt that she left home for school only to join a cultist boyfriend and was attacked by rival cult group which led to her death.

In Asaba, a Pastor (name withheld), was shot in his mouth when hoodlums attacked him and demanded for his phone.

It was gathered that his refusal to let go the phone got them angry and they shut him on his mouth.

In another development, a car was snatched at Jappa area in brood daylight.

The activities of these boys have gone wide as they operate uninterrupted, unleashing terror on their victims.