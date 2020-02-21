Ibori Reacts To Revocation Of His Land Property By Obaseki

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta Governor Chief James Ibori has reacted to the report on the revocation of the statutory right of occupancy granted him (Ibori) in respect to a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo local government.

Recall TheNewsGuru had earlier published a report in which Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said he revoked the property in the exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

Obaseki, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square metre, and no further reason was given for the revocation.

However, when TNG contacted via phone, Ibori disclosed that the decision was taken by the governor in his bid to tackle the challenge of flood in the state.

Ibori explained that Obaseki had reached him five months before the revocation to explain that my property was on a flood plain, stressing that there is a need by the government to construct drainages to properly channel water and reduced the challenged of flood in GRA Benin.

He added that the governor had promised to reallocate another in compensation of the lost property; saying the land belongs to his daughter and it was used mainly for storage.