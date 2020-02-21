After All The Travails, James Ibori Gets Back To Groove

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-When Nigeria returned back to civilian government in 1999, James Onanefe Ibori was elected Governor of Delta State. During his tenure as Governor of the Oil rich Delta state, he changed the fortunes of the state from zero structure to a modern city boasting of 21st century facilities. As a sitting Governor, he was regarded as Governor-General of the Niger Delta. Anytime Ibori sneezes, the whole region catches the vibes. He was an influential factor in the region, who empowered many people.

Immediately after his tenure as Governor enlapsed in 2007, according to the Economic and Finicial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibori was said to have diverted and siphoned billions of dollars to offshore accounts. Therefore running private companies alongside some of his United Kingdom (U.K) accomplice. He was quizzed for money laundry and misuse of public funds by anti graft agencies both in Nigeria and U.K. After series of legal battle, the Uhrobo high chief was convicted and sentenced to 13years imprisonment. He also forfeited all the asset he acquired with slush funds.

On December 2016, after spending 4 years on prison, Ibori was released on request of a court order. On his return back to Nigeria, he was given a state welcome amidst pomp. Ever since his return back into the country, Ibori has remained silent. He has since recoiled back into his shell minding his business. His flamboyant lifestyle nosedived. He shunned public events, political gatherings and societal shindigs.

Despite all his travails, it seems the Economics and Statistics graduate from the University of Benin, has gotten his groove back. He has returned back to public conciousness. He has resurfaced back into the public cynosure attending shindigs and political gatherings. Few weeks ago, he was sighted at the 80th birthday soiree of Billionaire industrialist, Chief Razak Okoya. He attended looking quiet and relaxed. He was also seen catching up with his old buddies at the event.

Most recently, at the burial ceremony of late elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of Akwa-ibom state Governor Emmanuel Udom, who died at age 90, James Ibori was also a guest at the event which took place at Udom’s home town in Awa-Iman. The burial event had a quite intimidating roll call of top political stakeholders in the country. In attendance was, Nigeria’s Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Presidents Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Senators Adolphus Wabara and Dr Bukola Saraki, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Prof. Ben Ayade, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Aminu Tambuwal, Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, Godwin Obaseki, Abubakar Sani-Bello and Douye Diri to former Liyel Imoke, Donald Duke & wife, Onari, Attahiru Bafarawa, Boni Haruna, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Gabriel Suswam, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Peter Obi, Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammed Sanusi II, Godwin Emefiele, Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, Prelate Sunday Mbang, President, World Methodist Council, Rev. J. C. Park, Chief Uche Secondus, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, Sam Iwuajoku and Udom Inoyo.

