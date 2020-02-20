Omo Agege Sets Party Differences Aside, Storms Amori’s Resident In Mosogar

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was fun over the weekend when the Deputy Senate President and Chieftain of APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege set party differences aside and paid a scheduled visit to PDP leader, Chief Ighoyota Amori, at his Mosogar country home.

Both of them are old friends, political rivals and illustrious Urhobo nation political icons. Their coming together could be described as a perfect reunion.

There is no permanent enemy in politics, only permanent interest.

Although the reason for Omo-Agege’s visit was not made public, we however hope the visit will be a rewarding one for lasting political relationship spanning over a decade.