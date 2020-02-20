Onuesoke Knocks Rep Members For Rejecting Made In Nigeria Vehicles

Share This





















Related

Onuesoke who condemned the action of the lawmakers while speaking to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo state disclosed that if our federal lawmakers do not trust made in Nigeria cars or promote and patronize locally assembled products, then any of them do not have the moral right to ask Nigerians to buy locally made products.The former Delta State governorship aspirant who described the lawmakers action as unpatriotic, argued that if they can make laws banning importation of products made in Nigeria, then what prevent them from patronizing vehicles made in Nigeria as official cars.The PDP Chieftain stated that he do not have any problem with the lawmakers acquiring frivolous asset to their undeserved duties, but he however expected them to be patriotic about it. “What is wrong with patronizing Innoson motors after all he also has the same brand and luxury as Toyota. This country is a season movies.“I wonder how our economy would grow with this set of individuals who cannot patronize a product made in their country and they will still be the one advertising to the nation on the need to patronize made in Nigeria products. Who do they think they are fooling? They don’t create jobs. Those who finally do, they don’t support, neither promote them. Its such a pity,” he stated.He called on Nigerians to speak out against the unpatriotic antics of the Federal lawmakers because if the lawmakers are made to invest in the local firm it will not only reduce unemployment, but it will also trickle down to growth of our local businesses.“This is democracy in Nigeria style. There are no good roads, no electricity, no security, no jobs, poor dilapidated schools and N30,000 minimum wage that is if they get paid. Yet the lawmakers are spending the poor tax payers money in purchasing expensive exotic imported vehicles as officials cars. They banned the poor masses from eating imported rice, but they cannot ban themselves from importing imported cars,” he lamented.He alleged that while the borders are closed because they wanted the masses to patronize Nigerian products , 95% of the lawmakers have a grain of Nigerian rice in their homes.The former Delta State Governorship aspirant maintained that the move by the federal lawmakers is a huge let down to the Nigerian people, stressing that foreigners do not buy Nigerian cars and they might never do.“ Therefore, it behooves on Nigerians to do the right thing by buying Nigerian cars. If lawmakers cannot do this, then who will?” he asked.He advised the Federal lawmakers to emulate members of Anambra State House of Assembly for towing the line of South East and South South governors in patronizing Innoson Motors home products .