Ohworode Cries Out Over Herdsmen, Hoodlums Attack In Urhobo Communities

LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The traditional ruler of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Richard Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I of Olomu Kingdom, has raised the alarm over the incessant herdsmen and hoodlums attacks on his subjects.

He called for urgent intervention by government to save the people of the kingdom from being annihilated.

The over 103years old monarch made the call at his palace during an emergency security meeting of Olomu Kingdom.

The Chairman of Ukoko R’Ivie R’Urhobo listed some of the incidents in Olomu Kingdom in 2020 alone to include the murder of Okpe-Olomu born PDP Chairman, Olomu Ward I, Mr Paul Onomuakpokpo, at Ogoni-Olomu on January 8, 2020; the Kidnap of Mrs Angelina Atiku at Oguname-Olomu on January 12, 2020, and he later regained freedom; kidnap of another man at Izigwe community in Olomu on February 3, 2020, and he regained freedom after paying ransom; while on February 5, 2020, bandits shot Ovwor-Olomu born Engr. Akpephren at Ogoni/ Oguname-Olomu Road and is responding to treatment and the murder of another man on Ovwor/Ophorigbala-Olomu Road.

HRM Ogbon Ogoni-said, it had been observed that some perpetuator of the hideous crime struck and disappear into the bush while others use vehicle. He noted that the incursion of the herdsmen has caused unrest with their incessant attacks forcing some resident of Olomu, who are predominantly farmers out of their farms.

The Olomu monarch said the entire Olomu people are calling on the state Commissioner of Police, Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and other security outfits to come to the aid of the kingdom to restore peace in Olomu.

He commended the swift respond of the Area Command, Ughelli, DPO and Army stationed at Agbarha and other security outfits that visited the area.

On his part Chief Macaulay Ovbagbedia, the Otota of Olomu Kingdom, condemn in entirety the recent happenings in Olomu Kingdom, adding that the entire kingdom is crying for the urgent intervention of the Federal and Delta State Governments, and local government while the monarch and the entire kingdom are still working assiduously to restore peace and security.

Rep condemns attack

Meanwhile, A member of House of Representatives, Mr Francis Waive, yesterday, condemned the suspected herdsmen attack on Uwheru villages, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Waive, who represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency in a statement, said he was in touch with relevant authorities, including security agencies with a view to bringing the situation under control.

He said: “Permit me to condemn in the strongest possible terms the renewed herdsmen attacks on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of my constituency.

“When reports of the onslaught reached me from community leaders and party faithful, I immediately got in touch with Heads of security agencies including the Commander 222 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, especially with allegations of involvement of the military on the side of the herdsmen.

“It is sad that valuable lives and property, including farms, had been lost to the herdsmen attacks. I call on our people to remain calm while we continue to dialogue with the authorities to ensure lasting peace, as we will ensure that no more live is lost and that this perennial menace is brought to an end.”

Vanguard