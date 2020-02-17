Omo-Agege Pays Unscheduled Visit To Uwheru Kingdom Over Allege Herders Attack

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mifed with the purported killing of his constituents, aided by military personnel, the Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has visited the affected communities for on the spot assessment of the crime.

The Senator, representing Delta Central in the National Assembly (NASS), fondly addressed as Obarisi, by his followers, paid an unscheduled visit to Agadama Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State to sympathise with the victims of suspected attack.