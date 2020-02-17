Uwheru Killings: Omo-Agege Calls For Prosecution Of Indicted Soldiers, Herdsmen

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has asked the Nigeria Police to fish out and bring to justice the suspected herdsmen that killed about 10 persons in his constituency in Delta State.

Herdsmen reportedly attacked and killed 10 farmers in Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the armed men launched repeated attacks on the communities between Thursday and Friday.

A source said, “As of Saturday afternoon, 10 corpses were recovered when people of the communities and military personnel combed the area for the bodies of the deceased.

“Friday’s attack was led by gunmen dressed in military uniform who launched unprovoked attack on our communities.

“Our communities have been taken over by herdsmen who launch attacks on our villagers at will”.

Some senior government officials from the communities who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that the casualty was far more than 10 as more missing persons were still being searched for by security agencies and members of the community.

“Many of the victims are still in the bushes and other parts of the communities. About ten of them have been recovered while others are still missing. Usually, when they kill, they wait for those that will come for the dead bodies and also kill them. Many of those recovered were burnt beyond recognition,” said a source.

In his reaction to the killing, Omo-Agege also charged the Nigerian Army to fish out its personnel alleged to have accompanied the killers to perpetuate the crime for prosecution.

The senator, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the demand in a statement signed by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, on Sunday.

Omo-Agege said, “I condemn the unprovoked attacks and killing of my constituents and the destruction of their property by suspected herdsmen.

“The attack on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom, is one too many.

“I call on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book by ensuring that they face the wrath of the law.”

He added, “I assure the people of Uwheru Kingdom that this matter will not be swept under the carpet and that the full weight of the law will be brought on those found culpable”.

Punch