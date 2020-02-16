Urhobo Kingdom Deserted As Suspected Herdsmen, Alleged Aided By Soldiers Kill 8

Share This























By Amos Okioma

LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State haave been deserted after attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly aided by soldiermen.

The attack led to the death of over eight persons with several others sustaining serious injuries and property, including farms destroyed.

The unprovoked attack, according to Vanguard started Thursday night with attacks on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of the Uwheru Kingdom.

Sources from the community had alleged that the herdsmen accompanied by unidentified army personnel stormed the communities in an unprovoked attack that has become an annual routine and killed no fewer than eight persons and injured many others.

Reacting to the attack, the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condemned the renewed herdsmen attack on the unsuspecting villagers.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, frowned at the attacks and unwarranted killings of innocent locals.

He called for restraint in the crisis, saying that he had directed the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, to as a matter of urgency ensure that peace was restored to the communities.

Okowa also charged authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate the alleged involvement of its personnel in the crisis and fish them out.

He appealed to the communities to remain calm and peaceful while security agencies investigate the root cause of the crisis with a view to bringing the culprits to justice’.

He said: “The unwarranted attacks and killing of innocent locals in Avwon, Agadama and Ohoror communities of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area and the height of wickedness by criminal herdsmen believed to be aided and abetted by unidentified military personnel are condemnable.

“I, however, appeal to the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful. I commiserate with the communities and families on the unfortunate loss of their loved ones.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, to rise to the occasion and bring the culprits to justice.

“As a state, our people have been very receptive to herdsmen and other visitors, but our hospitality and welcoming disposition should not be taken as act of cowardice.

“The state government will continue to encourage peaceful and harmonious relations between Deltans and their visitors, but will not watch outsiders attack and kill our people any longer.”

It will be recall that a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emma Oghene EGOH. who represents Odofin Amuwo Federal constituency, but hails from the Uwheru community had earlier raised the alarm and called on the relevant authorities and governments of Delta and Federal to come to their aid to avoid the further calamity .

According to Mr Godspwer Amradje, a community leader the community is currently under siege and people living in fear and cannot go to their farms, adding that if the situation continues, it might likely lead to famine and food scarcity because this is the peak of their farming period when they engage in planting yams, potatoes , pepper and sundry crops which is the economic mainstay of the agrian community.

He also alleged that the military men deployed from Bomadi instead of assisting those from Agbarh- Otor to make peace have aided the herdsmen to shoot at anybody at sight in the presence of the councillor representing the ward, Hon Aboni Amradje and Ughelli North local council chairman Hon Godwin Adode.

“The military had abdicated their roles of peace keeping to harassing girls and drinking in beer parlous , apart from the aged men and women , the productive and able bodied men have run away to take refuge outside the communities. The role of the military men from Bomadi should be investigated by the military authorities and called for internal Displaced persons camps” Amradje suggested