Delta 2023: E.K. Clark Rallies Support For Ijaw Governor

LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Foremost Ijaw National Leader and Elderstatesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has thrown his weight behind Izon governorship contender ahead of the 2023 elections in Delta state.

Though the Urhobos are contending that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governorship ticket cannot be given to other tribe except Urhobo candidate, a statement described by the Ijaws as a ruse and mere blabbing without political foundation, especially when it is clear that the Urhobos have allegedly lined up over thirty aspirants, including the former Minister of Education, Kenneth Gbagi, who had openly maintained that he is the aspirant to beat in the 2023 race to the Government House.

It was gathered that Chief EK Clark whose mother is Urhobo daughter, had allegedly vowed that the PDP zonning arrangements might not work, adding that it was the turn of Izon to produce the Governor of Delta state in 2023, even against all odds, and had commenced meetings with his kinsmen on the chioce of Senator James Manager, current Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District.

Sources said Clark, with his influence on most incumbent governors of Delta state, was said to have last weekend, held over five hours meeting with Izon aspirants, one of such, is the current Delta state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, among others, where he openly threw his weight behind Izon Governorship contender in 2023 in the state.

With the declaration of support by Clark for Izon governorship contender, the platform for guber contenders are likely to be of the PDP stork and contender from either APC or other parties, will be disavantaged, but the people of Delta state will heave a sigh of relief when new faces emerge on the scene for healthy competition.

Speaking with journalists in his Community recently, Clark explained that 2023 Elections though still far, will be great changes as those who cannot move Nigeria forward economically and otherwise will not have a place in the scheme of things, stressing that the fate of any contender would be on his political track records among others.

Efforts by our reporter to speak with the elder-statesman, Edwin Clark was not successful as calls to his GSM phone were not picked, but a close Izon aspirant who did not want his name in the print said “We are winning the governorship seat because we do not believe in zoning, it is our turn to be produce the Governor of Delta state in 2023 and nobody can stop us and we are ready because our father, Chief Clark is supporting us all the way”.

Sources further said that the only contender who has given Deltans an idea of contesting in 2023 is the former minister of Education, Kenneth Gbagi, who had also said he would want to be Governor believing that the principle of rotation favours the Central Senatorial District, while other contenders seemed to be afraid of the political “Murkey Waters”as some names such as the Current Chief of staff Olorogun David Edevbei, a silent schemer, is being mentioned as possible Contender in 2023.

Others are Festus Ovie Agas , Chief Senator Ighoyota Amori , Barr Kenneth Gbagi, among others, but worrying indications are that after Chief James Ibori, an Urhobo, then Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan an Itsekiri from the South Senatorial District, only Isokos have refused to make bold their intentions ahead of the 2023 Elections as Politicians are late night operators like Cockroaches and they don’t always want to be forthcoming with their Political intentions, waiting to be pushed and sponsored by some money bags

Speaking with our reporter, an aide to the state Deputy Governor who did not want his name in the print said” Our Father, EK Clark has vowed to Support Izon Contender for the race, so it’s very Clear that our Chances are brighter, rotation does not mean other ethnic groups are barred from Contesting the Governorship, We are not afraid of the Urhobos because we are in majority votes and we will produce either my Oga as Governor or Senator James Ebiowou Manager Come 2023 in Delta state”