Ekiugbo Community Mourns Demise Of Festus Ohwosode

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The entire community of Ekiugbo-Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state was thrown into mourning as the remains of the late Mr. Festus Ogheneochuko Ohwosode aged 49 was laid to rest in his residence at Oseri street, Ekiugbo-Ughelli on Friday 7th, February, 2020.

During the funeral service which was held in his honour and conducted amidst tears and pains by the Evidence Of The Gospel Church, Afiesere town, the lead pastor of the church, Pastor Felix Onarigho whose sermon centred on the topic, “You are accountable to God” enjoined the family, church members and invited guests to reconcile with God now that, they were still alive because they would be accountable to God for how they spend their lives here on earth.

The man of God who took his message from the Bible book of Hebrews 9 vs 27 told the mournful gathering that after death, comes judgment. Therefore, they should repent of their evil ways since according to the pastor, nobody would escape the cold hands of death on the appointed day. He however concluded his sermon by praying for the family and the only child of the deceased to avert untimely death.

In her tribute during the short reception, Mrs. Gloria Ikpasan nee Ohwosode have this to say of her late elder brother,

“God giveth and also taketh. But it’s really painful to our hearts that we lost a dear brother from our family. He was sick and we tried the best we could, yet he didn’t survive it. God knows the best. Our brother was kind and also very generous. He was such a jovial man that makes people happy and laugh at every time. He was always afraid of troubles. Until he passed on, I never knew him as a troublesome person in our family or community. Well, the deed has done, may his gentle soul rest in the bossom of the Lord until we shall meet to part no more.”

Still speaking, Mrs. Ikpasan said, “I want to really appreciate all those that stood with us all through the moment of this great lost. First, I want to thank the pastor and the members of his church for their prayers and service conducted. I want to also thank all my colleagues from Ekiugbo Grammar School and Unenurhie Secondary School for being there for me. The same way I want to thank the pastor and members of my church, Heroes of Faith and my lovely husband and all his family members and friends. I can’t really mention everybody’s names here. My entire family is really grateful for your support.” She said.

Late Mr. Festus Ogheneochuko Ohwosode died at the age of 49 years old after a brief sickness. He was survived by a wife, a daughter and numerous family members. He has since been buried in his residence in his community.