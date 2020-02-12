Police Arrest Two Over Alleged Abduction 18 Expatriates In Escravos

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa Tuesday said the Police have arrested two suspected kidnappers; for the alleged kidnapping of eighteen (18) expatriates in Escravos along Burutu/Bayelsa Waterways early December 2019.

CP Inuwa disclosed this at a press briefing at the Police Command in Asaba.

CP Inuwa said, ”While acting on intelligence on 7/1/2020 the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Operatives trailed; and arrested one Long life Ebi Ernest ‘M’ who is a member of the kidnap gang responsible for the kidnapping of Eighteen(18) expatriates.

“The arrested suspects led investigating team to Ughelli where another member of the gang; one Seivemefa Rowland Karibo ‘M’ a native of Kubie in Southern Ijaw L.G.A in Bayelsa State was also arrested.

CP Inuwa said,” Suspects have confessed to their complicity in the crime. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other gang members still at large.”