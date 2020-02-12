Panic In Udu Community As Unknown Gunmen Kill Two

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There’s palpable tension in Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen killed two persons in the area on Monday.

The gunmen stormed the area and whisked away the two victims to an unknown destination where they were killed.

The cause of the killings is still sketchy and no arrest has been made at the time of this report.

The identities of the deceased whose remains have been deposited in the morgue are yet to be known.

The Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Police Officer,CSP Akin Gbosa declined comments on the matter just as he urged Our Correspondent to speak with the PPRO.

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a chat with DAILY POST.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya said, “Two people were killed before they (Police) got there and it’s not as if it’s a cult clash.

“It’s like the intention was just to kill them and it was after they were killed the police got wind of it and they’re trying to prevent a reprisal attack. They’re on ground.”