Delta: Police To Recruit 1, 250 Special Constables

LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, Monday, said it will be recruiting a total of 1,250 Special Constables to partner with the police in fighting crime.

Speaking during the inauguration of the community policing Security Management Committee, ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division, CSP Kevin Zuokumor, said every council area in the state will produce 50 special constables each.

The committee which is made of a minimum of six and a maximum of eight members include a representative of the National Union of Journalist, Nigerian Bar Association, local government council, religious leader, vigilante, Force Community Relations Committee, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Market association and artisans.

According to the DPO, he said: “The management committee which will be chaired by a traditional ruler and co-chaired by the DPO, will be saddled with the responsibility of screening the intended constables whom will be between 21-49 years of age, responsible in character and gainfully employed.

“The committee will also serve as an interface between the Force and the community and appraise the performance of the Force in general.

“No qualification will be used in the screening of the applicants who are expected to work ten hours weekly without pay.

“They will be uniformed and work with the regular police on crime prevention intelligence gathering and all things that will bring about law and order after receiving local training from the police.” (Vanguard)