Why PDP’ll Continue To Rule Delta State For Decades-Onuesoke

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain and former governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has declared that PDP will continue to rule Delta State for decades and as long as democracy exist in Nigeria.

Speaking to thousands of PDP loyalists who paid him a courtesy visit in his country home in Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, Onuesoke disclosed that with the party structure firmly on ground from grassroot, ward to local government and state level there is the possibility that the party will continue to rule the state unchallenged for years.

He stated that the zonal rotation policy of PDP in the state has contributed greatly to the stability of the party and the need of members to continue to stick to the party with the hope that soon or later power and development will get to them.

Onuesoke maintained that the zonal rotational policy has not only created stability within the party faithful, it had equally created trust within members and even development in term of empowerment and socio-economic progress around the three senatorial zones in the state.

He pointed out that the qualities of party leaders from the ward, local government areas, zones to the state have contributed immensely to the party grip in Delta State.

“I am saying it with confidence that it will be an uphill task for any party in Delta State to defeat the PDP. The reality on the ground is that PDP is in every ward and local government area in the state and the members are assiduously working round the clock to get victory in any election. Some people may not like the sentiment, the truth of the matter is that, that the opposition parties in the state are more of a media created party and their leaders are divided, lack trust among themselves and as such not on the ground compared to PDP’s leaders,” he stated.

The former PDP governorship aspirant who appealed to PDP loyalists to continue to win followers for the party assured them that dethroning PDP in the state is going to be a very tough job if not impossible task because of the factors he enumerated above.

Hear him, “Furthermore, the Ibori factor cannot be dismissed by any political observer. Chief James Ibori, the former governor is hugely popular because during his eight years in power, he empowered a lot of people in the three senatorial districts and these people are ready to swim or sink with him in the PDP. The present Gover, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is equally towing Ibori’s line in term of empowerment and development. This had attracted more members and loyalists to the party.

“Besides,the unity within the party has created confident that the party will continue to win elections. It is on record that for the past years there have not been a news of internal crisis in Delta PDP as experienced in other parties in the state. Rather it is good news of celebriting one achievements or the other within the party.”

