Revealed: How Okowa Wastes N2bn On Job Creation, N25m To Buy Award From AIT

LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has wasted a whooping N2 billion claiming to create jobs for the people of the state without any citizen of the state getting employed.

The governor also spent N25 million to buy an award on outstanding performance on job creation from the African Independent Television, (AIT), even when he had failed to create jobs for the people.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that the N25million payment to AIT was pulled from the N600 million budgeted for the Government House press and publicity of 2019 which is a different budget from the state Ministry of Information.

The release of the money was routed through the Permanent Secretary, Government House and paid with fiat on December 31, 2019.

Okowa had set up a job creation office headed by Prof. Eboh, but rather than serve the function for it was created to deliver jobs to the people, the office has become a conduit pipe to embezzle state funds.

The governor is well known for his extravagant nature in paying media organization to publicize his phantom achievements, most of which are only seen on billboards scattered across the major highways of the state

Between 2017 to date, Okowa has paid almost N1 billion to Channels TV and AIT for documentary on his phantom achievements.





A source told Pointblanknews.com that he has increased the payment to the two electronic media organizations to N100 million per quarter.

Said the source; “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is publicity crazy; he doles out huge funds to media organizations, especially Channels TV and AIT to showcase his so called achievements. What achievement has he recorded with the huge allocations that accrue to the state monthly? Okowa has nothing to show as achievement in the five years he has held sway as Delta governor.

Pointblanknews