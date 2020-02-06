Suspected Herdsmen Attack And Hack Three Policemen To Death In Delta

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (RHOBOTODAY)-Suspected herdsmen have allegedly hacked three policemen to death along Ugbolu -Illah road, Oshimili North L.G.A, Delta State.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred Tuesday at police check-point along the road.

An eyewitness said the three policemen were attempting to stop a motorcycle carrying two men who refused to stop

“One of the policemen pulled out his gun to threaten them yet they refused to stop and eventually he released the gun but the bullet did not penetrate and immediately they stopped and moved towards the policemen.

“They shot two policemen and one of the herdsmen pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death. When we heard the shout we all rushed and helped to carry bodies of all three police officer to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the incident said, “our men were attacked which led to death of one after saving the lives of a Sienna driver along with two others when our patrol team by our border with Edo state responded.

“Case and victim with the sienna riddled with bullets under investigation in Edo state.”

