Delta APC Crisis Heighten As LG Chair Back Omo-Agege, Erue Against Ogboru

LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The crisis in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC deepened on Tuesday after Local Government Area chairmen of the party petitioned the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over alleged moves by the 2019 governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru to destabilize the party.

The petition specifically charged Ogboru of instigating party executives against the state chairman, Prophet Jones Erue to pass a vote of no confidence against the chairman.

The state chairmen said that to the contrary that they have decided to pass a vote of confidence on Erue. They also slammed associates of Ogboru of allegedly sponsoring propaganda against the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

However, sources close to Ogboru dismissed the assertions saying that some of the signatories were forged and that the Erue leadership was running away from its shadow. One source in the Ogboru camp told GreenWhiteGreen that the Erue leadership was a one-man show saying that no state executive council had been held in the last year.

In the petition to the national chairman, the Local Government Area chairmen said:

“It has come to the notice of the APC leadership in DELTA STATE, the LGA chairmen, their working committee and the Ward Chairmen, that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 governorship election in DELTA STATE Chief Ogboru has perfected plans to deepen the already existing; distrust, disunity and bad blood in the party by recruiting party agents loyal to him (Chief Ogboru) to pass a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the state and the chairman.

“Adams Oshiomole and the national leaders of APC should as a matter of urgency call the DELTA STATE 2019 governorship election candidate chief Ogboru to order.

“Chief Ogboru has concluded plans to widen the division in the DELTA STATE APC. A party that the leaders both in state level and national level are working tirelessly to mend and restore the desired and necessary peace.

“Instead of giving account of how he spent the huge financial supports from both individuals and the national leadership of the party, he (Chief Ogboru) has resorted to blaming and blackmailing the state leadership of the party for his poor outing in the election despite the huge resources released to him as support.

“Chief Ogboru should purge himself of these shenanigans unfruitful voyage he intends to embark because it will be self-destructive.

“We are also aware of how some persons suspected to be loyal to Chief Ogboru sponsoring fruitless and incessant propaganda against the DSP (Senator Omo-Agege).

“The entire 25 APC chairmen DELTA STATE, their LGA working committees, and the ward chairmen pass a vote of confidence on the indefatigable leadership of DELTA APC ably led by Prophet Jones Erue.”

GWG