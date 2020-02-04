Ijaw Monarch Begs Okowa For Staff Of Office, Laments Absence Of Govt Present

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Pere-Elect of Egrangbene Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM. Henry Ambakaderemo Okrikpa has appealed to the state’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to recognise and present him with a Staff of Office to end the eleven years pains after his coronation.

The Pere in a chat told Vanguard at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State disclosed that he was installed on 16 March 2009 and had since not been presented with insignia of office.

He lamented the absence of government presence in his kingdom, insisting that there are no cottage hospital, portable water, shore walls, solar lights, low-cost housing and school in the area.

According to him, “Presently, even the Headquarters (Egragbene) don’t have a Secondary school, no primary school. Let him remember the rural areas, especially my area.

“I know it is said that it is difficult to develop the riverine areas, but there are certain little things, so far it is government presence, that we can recognize.

“Our votes are counting, why must we not enjoy these little things. Let him try and recognize us.

“That staff is like a baton you use on behalf of your people to enter into doors. If we are perpetually under people where we don’t belong, they will not look at you.”

The monarch whose kingdom is made up of 23 communities in a new year message to the governor said, “Okowa is a peace-loving man, he will hear us, It is enough for us to be autonomous. Our place is riverine, so these pirates are disturbing us.

“Politically, appointments are zero in my kingdom. It is only during the time of the current Deputy Governor, Deacon Otuaro, as commissioner for Ijaw ethnic nationality in DESOPADEC that we got something.

Vanguard