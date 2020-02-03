Delta 2023: Ijaw Leader Rallies Support For Urhobo Governor

Share This

























LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta South Coordinator of Delta Monitoring Group (DMG), Comrade Ebinabo Isaba, has called on the people of Delta South Senatorial District to support Delta Central to produce the Governor of the State in 2023.

Comrade Isaba an Ijaw man from Burutu LGA in Delta South who made this call after a meeting of the group in Warri explained that the unwritten agreement of power rotation among the three Senatorial Districts by the political elites has brought peace and stability in the state.

He noted that in 1999 when the military handed over power to civilians, Chief James Ibori from Delta Central Senatorial District became the Governor of the state and he ruled for eight years.

He explained further that Chief Ibori handed over power to Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South who in turn handed over power to the incumbent Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa from Delta North after completing his two terms.

Isaba noted that it is only natural for Governor Okowa to handover the mantle of leadership to a Delta Central person after completing his two terms, for justice and equity.

He called on the people of Delta South and Delta North to support Delta Central to return to Dennis Osadebey House in 2023.

The DMG Scribe appealed to politicians from Delta South canvassing for an Ijaw Governor in 2023 to stop overheating the polity and stick to the rotational agreement, noting that it will get to their turn in 2031.