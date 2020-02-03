Court Ruling: Group Accuses Omo-Agege Of Being Both Petitioner And Accused

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Following a Bwari High Court Abuja ruling, which exonerated the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in a case brought before it over his alleged conviction in the United States of America (USA), a Coalition of Civil Societies and Youth Groups on Friday accused him of sponsoring the case.

The group, at a press conference in Abuja, addressed by the convener, Mr. Danesi Momoh Prince, alleged that the senator sponsored the petitioners in the case to have soft-landing, vowing to press ahead with its case against the senator if the legislature failed to act appropriately.

The group insisted that Omo-Agege was both petitioner and accused in the case that exonerated him.

He said, “Let it be empirically clear that we have not yet gone to the court to seek any judgment against Senator Omo-Agege as our legal team is currently working on the briefs and we will so approach the court appropriately.

“We, therefore, state that we are not in any way associated with the individual or group that went to court against the senator as the group went unarmed with the necessary facts and documents.

“We hesitated in approaching the court because we expected the Nigeria Senate to address the issues as we have written them with accompanying evidences regarding this issue.

“It is unfortunate that the Senate has denied the receipt of our letter/petition on these allegations of criminal record and act tagged to Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege.”

However, when Omo-Agege was asked to respond to the allegation, he said he would not.

“I won’t respond to any of such,” he said, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Yomi Odunuga.”

Blueprint ng