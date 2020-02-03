Delta: Suspected Hoodlums Disrupt Ododegho Community Election

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (NEWSRANGERS)-Proposed Ododegho community elections in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State has been postponed indefinitely by the electoral committee chairman over security threat.

The election which was to be held on February 1 , 2020, was prostponed as the presence of the combined security agents could not douse the tension that was heightened.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Okpako Emonena in his speech said, “The election in Ododegho community is postponed because of the tension in the arena.

“During the accreditation process, suspected hoodlums disrupted the process by collecting our accreditation materials from those that were assigned.

“The entrance to the election venue was destroyed giving room for unaccredited persons to gain access and we find out that if we conduct the election under the tensed condition, we may not arrive at the credibility which is the aim, hence we have to postpone it till further notice.

“We will meet with the elders, central executive and the representative of the local government and communicate a new day to the candidates”. Emonena held.

Reacting, one of the presidential candidates, Mr. Jacob Onokpasa said, “In fact I am not happy over the postponement because I discovered that the process was due to the reaction of my opponents.

My opponents instigated what Led to the postponement because they knew we will win them and that fear made them to petition us to Asaba.

“While I am not happy with this second postponement, I will appeal to our supporters to remain calm because in any day the election is fixed, we shall come out victorious.” Onokpasa assured.

Also speaking, Mr. Mayor Egajivwie a presidential candidate said, “You saw what happened today, the people of Ododegho community are tired of stagnancy.

“Let’s take what happened today to be the will of God but remember its not over until our victory is restored. Please Let’s keep the victory spirit alive.

“The community has decided that time has passed for a single person to be dictating it’s affairs and they will follow and I bet you if the election is conducted for 100 times, we will win. All we are saying is that Ododegho should move forward.

“I am appealing to my supporters to remain calm, they should not cause trouble because after elections, we all will come for a round table talk, no need to kill ourselves as brothers.”Egajivwie said.