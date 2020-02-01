Onuesoke Reacts To Cattle Breeders Opposition To Amotekun

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reacted to recent online publication by Cattle Breeders Association opposition to the South West security outfit, Amotekun, wondering why the group is already insinuating injustice against a security outfit that is yet to carry out any operation.

It would be recalled that the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammadu Kirowa said that the association have broken ties with the Yoruba nation for going ahead with their Amotekun Security Network.

Kirowa speaking at Abuja said that the association and it’s affiliates will cease to support the political ambitions of the Yoruba people, adding that the much debated Amotekun Security Network was formed to disrupt cattle herders in South West. The group was reported to have said they will crush Amotekun and crush all their evil plots against them.

Reacting to the statement in a press conference at Abuja, Onuesoke wondered why the cattle breeders are so opposed and jittery to the formation of Amotekun which is meant to protect lives and property of those living in Yoruba territories?

The PDP Chieftain stated that there is more to the rage and anger felt by the cattle breeders than Nigerians w knew about, adding that they have been very edgy since Amotekun came to stay and they should be watched closely.

Onuesoke who described the Yorubas as calm and peaceful people who use their brains to make choices wisely said, “Why did the cattle breeders spokeman issuing a threatening comments, like that? Was these security operations been launched to hunt them or for the wicked ones in our society. The Cattle breeders should mind mind their utterances in other to promote peace , love and unity among the people. We Should love our neighbors as commanded by God. I hope the Yoruba people will develop some strong sense of reasoning from their experiences in the struggle for Amotekun.

” One should be suspicious of any neighbour who complains that the wall he/she is erecting to secure their property is too high. There are over 250 tribes in Nigeria, I don’t know why a particular tribe is already feeling jittery about this security set up. Unless there is an ulterior motive we are yet to learn about.”

Onuesoke who advised that the Amotekun Security Outfit should operate with decency and decorum within the ambit of the law suggested that for equitable justice and fairness, Amotekun should also recruit members from other tribes who have lived in the South West for more than 10 years and who have been profiled as a patriotic citizen.

“Also, let the supervision of the Amotekun be under the Police in conjunction with other Security agencies. The principle of Amotekun should be Community Policing and there should be a legal and operational framework to guide their activities,” he stated.