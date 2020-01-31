Remodeling Of Delta State Appeal Court Structure Swallows Whooping N800m

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has disclosed that N800 million has been expended in the remodeling of the Court of Appeal (Asaba Division) complex at the state capital.

The Federal Government recently approved the Asaba Division of the court, necessitating the remodeling of an existing Marian Babagida Women Development Centre to meet the standard of the appellate court.

The complex is billed for commissioning on Monday.

Commissioner for Housing, Festus Ochonogor, who revealed the amount spent on the remodeling when he inspected the progress of work, said the complex was not originally designed as a court but had to be remodeled to meet best practices.

“This project is costing the state government N800 million. Although, the structure was already there, we had to transform it to meet the standards of a modern court when the exigencies for an Appeal Court came,” he said

He listed some of the features to include two large courtrooms, six chambers, offices, dedicated access routes for judges, conference halls, e-library and cafeteria.

Meanwhile, Rural dwellers in Delta State have commended State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) on projects executed in some communities and for bringing transformation into their lives and business ventures.

SEEFOR is a World Bank/European Union assisted intervention programme in partnership with states through the Federal Government.

It executes projects in three components, including youth employment and access to socio-economic services; public finance management reforms; and project management, monitoring and implementation support.

Sunnews