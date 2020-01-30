Reinhard Bonnke’s Successor, Kolenda To Storm Warri Next Month For Crusade

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, successor to the late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, is expected to be in Warri, Delta State on February 13 for the Great Gospel Crusade.

Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, told journalists on Thursday in Warri that over one million worshipers are expected at the crusade.

Enakirerhi, who is also chairman, planning committee for the crusade, said Kolenda would lead the crusade till February 16.

According to him, the crusade was organised by the Christ for All Nations Ministry in Warri which was founded by the late Bonnke in 1975.

Bonnke was a German-American Pentecostal Evangelist, principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa and had been an evangelist and missionary in Africa since 1967.

He died on December 7, 2019, in Orlando, Florida, US.