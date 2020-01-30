Uvwie Chair Pays Enrolment Fees For 220 Children In Both Secondary And Primary School

Share This





















Onoyake who made the payment through his RTO Foundation in a colourful ceremony at Uvwie town hall on Wednesday, revealed that the NECO enrolment beneficiaries got N20,000 each while the primary school pupils drawn from all public schools in Uvwie Local Government Area were given writing materials in addition to their enrolment fees.In his speech during the ceremony, Onoyake said it was a great privilege for him to be used as a vessel by God to initiate the programme. “So it is no gain saying that education is the strength and future of every nation, yet it is not accessible to all but I am in the council to make it accessible to all”.According to him, “some of the unskilled persons we have in the society today are people that had lofty dreams of changing the world but were denied the privilege due to lack of funds to access good education, so they settled for a life that was forced on them because of their poor heritage.“It is on this premise that I deemed it fit to come to the rescue of some of our children who may have worked very hard over the years and looked forward to gaining admission into the universities but are praying that God should use a good Samaritan to come to their aide since they know that their parents cannot afford their examination enrolment fees.“So making impact in life goes beyond exchanging pleasantries; it is reaching out and putting smile on the faces of those that are around us. I know without doubt that this move will bring relief and succor to the parents/guardians of these children”.He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to take a bold step to reach out to people that are in need of help. “You do not need to be multi-billionaire to cater for the needs of the less privileged in our midst”, he advised.In her speech during the programme, Chief Mrs. Rose Oghene, Secretary, Local Education Authority thanked the council chairman for the gesture, saying it will go a long way to help the students and pupils in their educational pursuit.Oghene while calling on well-meaning Uvwie sons and daughters to emulate the Hon. Ramson Onoyake educational programme for the less privilege, advised parents and guardians to ensure that monies presented to the students were used for the NECO enrolment purpose.On her part, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Uvwie Local Government Area chapter, Comrade Mrs. Meg Abugewa said the gesture was a laudable one which should be emulated by all well-meaning Uvwie sons and daughters.She promised that head teachers and staff of primary and secondary schools across Uvwie will be next to celebrate the council chairman whom she described as a humble, accessible and patriotic politician endowed with leadership qualities. “So there is no doubt, we will definitely celebrate him with our support in the next election and I know he will be victorious”, she added.Hon. James Emanerame, councilor, DSIEC ward 3, Uvwie Legislative Arm, said the gesture will go a long way to help the less privilege to get good and qualitative education in Uvwie council area.According to the legislator, there are some pupils and students whose parents and guardians cannot even afford a pen and exercise book because of the level of their poverty. “And you cannot get the best from any student or pupil that is not properly equipped with educational materials. So base on that I commend the council chairman for putting up this programme to help the less privilege in the society”.Miss Laureen Eghujovwo, a beneficiary of the NECO enrolment fees who appreciated the council chairman on behalf of the students and pupils said they were excited to receive the cash gifts, books, writing materials and bags, saying, “it will encourage us to learn and be more serious in school”.Prof. John Arubayi, representative of HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Hon. Prince Kelly Utuedon, PDP Chairman, Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon. Ufuoma Oboro, Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Women Affairs, Bishop Felicia Ileleji of God’s Command Ministries, Comrade Onorame Ubiame, Supervisor for Environment, Uvwie Local Government Council, Miss Awin Atare, Supervisor for Health, Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon. Chief Roy Grant Oke, Comrade Stella Sideso, Chairman, Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Uvwie Chapter and others attended the ceremony.