Isoko People Jubilate As Okowa Inaugurates Five DESOPADEC Projects

LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-When the amendment of the laws that established the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) was amended, not many exuded optimism and confidence that the establishment of the commission will lead to immense socio-economic and infrastructural development of communities in the state. Recall that the amendment was implemented at the inception of the ongoing government under the leadership of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Last weekend, precisely on Saturday January 25th, 2020, Isoko Communities among several communities in the oil-producing communities had the impact of good governance which the government has been exhibiting through DESOPADEC.

The magnitude of the development could be inferred from the statement made by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, while inaugurating five projects executed by DESOPADEC in Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas of the state as he said, “Isoko people are friends of my administration and we will do our best to keep to our promises as evident with the projects executed across the state”

The projects, which were inaugurated amid jubilation by the people, were Opute Hall, Ozoro; Ultramodern Civic Centre, Uzere; Model Secondary School, Uzere; Students Hostel at the Delta State University, Oleh Campus and Six three-bedroom bungalows for visiting lecturers also at the university.

While reaffirming his commitment to rendering selfless service to Deltans, he assured “This administration has always been on course; we have come to Isoko to inaugurate some infrastructure development projects by an arm of government. We are committed to providing adequate service to our people and we will remain focused; as you can see. We have inaugurated five projects and I am glad that all the agencies of government are responding favourably to the needs of our various communities”

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, of DESOPADEC commended Okowa for giving government agencies the freedom to execute people-oriented programmes.

He pledged his total commitment to deliver the mandate of the Commission to the people of the oil bearing communities of the state and Deltans at large the next day during a thanksgiving Service in honour of his appointment held at St. Matthias Catholic Church, Uzere in Isoko South local government area.

While saying the appointment by the state Governor was a privilege to serve his people, he said: “As we have it in our local cliché, to whom much is given, much is expected. Your Excellency, I do not take lightly the huge confidence you reposed in me and my team with our appointments. It is a call to duty, a call to build a Delta primed to equip our people with the wherewithal to become entrepreneurial and by creating a clement environment for them to achieve their potentials. I will not fail you. I will not fail our good people of Delta State.

Ogieh said the thanksgiving was necessitated by his resolve to appreciate God for the marvelous things he has continued to do in his life since his foray into politics.

“Everything that has happened is as ordained by God. Whoever has assisted me one way or the other is as directed by God. So I return all the praises and all the adoration to him. Because He is God Almighty. That is why I set aside today to come and say thank you Jesus”.

While thanking the Delta State Governor for appointing him as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, after serving as Director of Administration and Finance, Bashorun Ogieh said he will remain committed to delivering the mandate of the Commission by lifting communities in the commission’s mandate areas out of poverty through provision of infrastructure and empowerment to the people.

He said attributed his achievements at the Commission to hard work, dedication and commitment. “It is not about magic. It is all about hard work, dedication and commitment. I know the reason the Governor appointed me to that place and I needed to perform. Mine is to deliver the goods. The Governor, having brought me into his cabinet, I just need to represent him, because I believe in that mandate of the stronger Delta. Because that is my modest contribution to the physical manifestation of the stronger Delta”.

He assured that he will always carry the people along to ensure that projects that are aimed at solving their needs were provided, and in the same vein charged benefitting communities to take ownership of projects sited in their areas.

In a sermon at the thanksgiving service, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev (Dr) John Okeoghene Afereha, who vehemently spoke against corruption in Nigeria, likened it to Siamese Twins with terrorism in terms of their negative impact on the citizens of the nation.

Bishop Afereha asserted that corruption in Nigeria has become so pervasive that it would appear to have assumed a department in the country’s polity as it has become part of politics and political activities in the country, noting that corruption in the country is fueled by the people’s inordinate love for materialism which, like insurgent Boko Haram, has affected all facets of life in the country and leaving the nation practically gasping for breath.

Thanking Ogieh for his contribution to his people and the development of his Uzere community in the past through the Bashorun Askia Foiundation (BAF), the bishop charged the DESOPADEC Managing Director, to discharge the responsibilities of his new position with the fear of God to use the agency’s resources judiciously out of genuine love for the people especially in his mandate communities.

Eminent Personalities at the event were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who had on Saturday commissioned some projects executed by the DESOPADEC and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Rivers State Military Governor , Chief Paul Omu and Wife, Chief Mrs Stella Omu, Senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager.

Also at the event were President-General, Isoko Development Union (IDU), member representing Isoko South Constituency 1 at the Delta State House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, and his counterpart at Isoko South Constituency II, Ferguson Onwo, Professor Abednego Ekoko. Chief Ovuozorie Macaulay, Chief Ross Uredi, Prince Johnson Erijo, Chief Mike Usige as well as traditional rulers including the Ovie of Igbide, Edward Obukeni II; among others.