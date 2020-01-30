Omo-Agege: Group Demands Arrest Of leaders of Coalition Of Civil Society Groups

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Isoko Ethnic Nationality Progressive Movement, IENPM, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate, arrest and prosecute the leadership of Coalition of Civil Society Groups and sponsors for allegedly declaring that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege was tried and convicted in the USA.

Briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the group at Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre in Effurun, Delta State, its Director General, Emakpor Odogu, said the call became necessary as a result of the ”wild and unfounded allegations” against the Deputy President of the Senate and the South South leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to IENPM, Mr Yomi Odunuga, the media aide to the DSP has refuted and countered the allegations by declaring that at no point in time was the DSP convicted in the USA as alleged by the group, adding: “Also a high court sitting in Abuja has cleared the DSP of any complicity in the 2018 Senate Mace saga.

“Therefore, for the group and its cohorts to bring these unfounded allegations by calling for resignation, impeachment of DSP and a threat to occupy the National Assembly is tantamount to the defamation of character, and conspiracy, likely to cause a breach of public peace ”

Also speaking, Deputy Director-General of the group, Prince Andrew Egunoma called on law enforcement agents to investigate the group and its sponsors.

