1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Jan 30th, 2020

Fresh Abacha, Ibori Loot Sets To Land In FG’s Account Soonest


LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It has been reported that another $321million Abacha loot is being awaited from the United States of America to Nigeria.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari.
He claimed the agreement on the repatriation would be signed next week.
Also, Malami revealed that a separate Euro 6.8m in connection with a former Governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, would also be repatriated. He, however, added that negotiations had yet to start on the loot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP