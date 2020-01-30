Fresh Abacha, Ibori Loot Sets To Land In FG’s Account Soonest

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It has been reported that another $321million Abacha loot is being awaited from the United States of America to Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He claimed the agreement on the repatriation would be signed next week.

Also, Malami revealed that a separate Euro 6.8m in connection with a former Governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, would also be repatriated. He, however, added that negotiations had yet to start on the loot.