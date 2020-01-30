One Killed As Aiye,Vikings Confraternity Cult Groups Clash In Orerokpe

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One Jacob Onobrerore has been reported killed as rival cult groups clashed on Wednesday night of January 28 in Orerokpe Community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The latest clash is between the Aiye and Vikings confraternities, DAILY POST can report.

The deceased was a suspected member of Aiye confraternity, it was learnt.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the report in a telephone conversation with a correspondent in Warri.

CP Inuwa said, “One Jacob Onobrerore was killed by Vikings member.

” So, one Goodluck Amadi was arrested while trying to deposit his corpse at the Orerokpe General Hospital. Police arrested him. We are now hunting for the remaining gang members of the two groups.”