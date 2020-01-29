Ijaw Monarch Urges Federal Govt To Complete East-West Road

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Federal Government has been urged to use the occasion of the dry season to complete the East-West road. Paramount ruler Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, Charles Ayemi Botu, made the appeal at a church service in St Anthony’s Catholic Church, Okpokunou to mark his 72 second birthday anniversary and 26th coronation anniversary.

Recall that motorists had a hell of time driving through several portions of the East-West road from Benin down to Calabar, during the rainy season last year as they were trapped in several bad spots for days.

The monarch further urged federal and state governments in the Niger Delta to bring development to riverine communities in the Niger Delta region, stressing that many of the communities were yet to see the impact of modern comfort because of lack of good roads, electricity and so on.

He appealed to government to also tackle challenges of insecurity plaguing many communities in the region, adding that jobs should be created for teeming unemployed youths.

The monarch, accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary Oyibo Ayemi-Botu, family members and others expressed gratitude to God for His blessings.

