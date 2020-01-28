Former Super Eagles Star, Christian Obodo Escapes Death In Auto-Crash

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Christian Obodo, former Super Eagles attacking midfielder, on Sunday, January 26, escaped death after involving in a serious car accident in Delta state.

According to the report by Brila, the car accident occurred around Ozoro road in Delta state with the car badly damaged.

But the report did not reveal if the the former Udinese player was alone inside the car when the accident happened. Christian Obodo is currently without a club after playing last for Apollon Smyrnis making 17 appearances and scoring no goal.

The former Torino star was regarded as one of the most skillful and talented midfielders considering his style of play for the Super Eagles then.

Eight years ago, Christian Obodo was kidnapped by gunmen and it took the intervention of the Nigerian police force in Warri before he was released. Obodo played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria between the year 2004-2008.