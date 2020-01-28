Lagos Activists, Omirhobo Asks Court To Disband Christian, Muslim Commissions

Share This





















The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ is between Omirhobo and five defendants.The plaintiff is calling for the interpretation and/or construction of sections 1(1) (3) and 10 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) of the federal republic of Nigeria vis a vis sections 1(1), 2(1) (d), 2 (2) (4), 4 (2) (3) (4), 7 (2) (4), 9, 10 (1) (2), 11(2)(3)(4) and 16 of the Nigerian Christian pilgrim commission Act, 2007 and sections 2(1), 3(1)(c)(d) (2)(3)(4), 5(2)(3)(4), 9(4)10(1)(3), 12, 13, 14 and 22 of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Act, 2006.

The defendants are the federal government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Assembly, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission and the National Hajj Commission.He wants the court to determine: “Whether by virtue of the provisions of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Nigeria is a secular State?

“Whether it is proper, legal, lawful and constitutional, for the 1st and 3rd defendants to establish the 4th and 5th defendants which are religious bodies’ taking into cognizance the fact that Nigeria is a secular State?

“Whether it is proper, legal, lawful and constitutional for the President and the Senate of the 1st defendant and the official of the Central Bank of the 1st defendant, and officials of the 1st defendant’s Ministries of Aviation, Health, Finance, Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs, Accountant-General and Auditor-General to be involved in the affairs of the 4th and 5th defendants taking into cognizance the fact that Nigeria is a secular State,” he prayed.

“He further questioned whether it is proper, legal, lawful and constitutional, for the 1st defendant to sustain, maintain and run the 4th and 5th defendants with public funds taking into cognizance the fact that Nigeria is a secular State?”He therefore urged the court to declare that Nigeria is a secular state and that it is unlawful and unconstitutional for the 1st and 3rd defendants to establish, fund, sustain, maintain and/or run the affairs of the 4th and 5th defendants with public funds.

The plaintiff also wants the court to declare that certain provisions of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act, 2007 and some sections of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Act, 2006 are inconsistent with the provisions of Section 10 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution and therefore unconstitutional, null and void.