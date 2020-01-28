Simon Ighariemu Installed As ‘Unugbedjor’ Of Unenurhie Community In Evwreni Kingdom

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroPerforming the installation in the temple of the Ohworhu Edjukpe, the senior “Unugbedjor” who is also the chief priest of the reverred water deity, Olorogun Samson Ughojor Abrucha said, ” As the chief priest of Ohworhu Edjukpe, I hereby present to you again yet another young man to be installed as Unugbedjor. The door to increase the numbers of membership into this traditional institution is now opened to our children. I’m aging already. Age is strongly telling on me now. I’m very happy to see young men like this that can boldly take up this challenge to join this noble society of traditional chiefs.‘As part of our culture, Mr. Simon Ighariemu is now to be known and addressed as “Olorogun”. He’s a recognized traditional chief in this community. However, let me correct this insinuations for some people in this community. The Inugbedjor are traditional chiefs (Ilorogun). It’s not established today. Even with my age now, I grew to meet it in this community before I joined it in later years of my life. They are not the gazetted type of chiefs as conferred on people by our clan head. Please, we shouldn’t mis-interpret this to mean insubordination on the authority of our monarch at all. Once again, I congratulate our new Unugbedjor.”In a media chat with Urhobotoday.com during the reception held in his residence, the celebrant who is also the assistant prime minister “Olotu-Ovwraghwa” of Unenurhie community, Olorogun Simon Ighariemu expressed gratitude to the chief priest of Ohworhu Edjukpe and the numerous friends and family members that supported him all through the ceremony.“I’m overwhelmed with joy today seeing these crowds of people around me. My warmest greetings to the Olotu-Orode of Evwreni kingdom, the Olotu-Orode of Unenurhie community and the Olotu-Orode of Enhwe kingdom. I also thank all my family members especially my younger brother, Mr. Raphael Ighariemu for being there for me financially and physical presence. The same way I thank all my friends and well wishers from different places that came to celebrate the moment with me. May God richly bless them all, ” Olorogun Ighariemu concluded with prayers.The cultural ceremony was attended by creme de creme of the society including chiefs, men, women and large section of the community youths.The high point of the event was the presentation of cash gifts to the celebrant by the various invitees.