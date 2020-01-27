Ovie Omo-Agege: Pressure Mounts On Senate To Revisit Mace Theft Issue

Share This





















Daily Sun learnt that some interest groups are pushing for the re-opening of the probe on the issue by the Senate. It was learnt that the group that wants Omo-Agege to explain his role in the mace theft are also behind some of his recent travails.Spokesman of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki, however, refuted the claims saying the issue would not be revisited by the 9th Senate.“As far as I am concerned, anything that affects the life of the 8th National Assembly, any uncompleted report, expired with the life of the last Assembly. If it is a bill that was passed but not assented to, or any other uncompleted bill, it expired with the life of the 8th Assembly.“As far as the 9th National Assembly is concerned, even if we want to enact a bill, we have to start it afresh. Any unresolved issue in the 8th Assembly has gone forever.So, the implication is that the report of mace snatching has gone with the 8th Senate,” Akwashiki said.The Sun