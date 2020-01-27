Delta: Police Inspector Stabbed To Death Inside Patrol Van, Dispossessed Of His Rifle

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTOAY)-A police inspector has been stabbed to death while allegedly sleeping in a patrol vehicle along Ogwashi Uku-Ughelli highway in Delta state.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the incident took place at a checkpoint by Obasanjo Farms at Olloh, few kilometers from Ogwashi Uku at about 8 pm on Thursday.

However, a suspect has been arrested with a knife by the police with the assistance of the Olloh community vigilante group.

According to findings, the assailant sneaked into the vehicle, taking advantage of the night and attacked the inspector identified as William before removing his rifle.

Other members of the team were said to be highly perturbed about the ugly incident.

Report further revealed that the attacker whose target was the riffle may have been monitoring the team before striking on that fateful night.

Confirming the report on Friday, the state commissioner of police, Hafiz Inuwa said the suspect was arrested with a knife as detectives and vigilante officials combed the bush around the village.

According to him, other members of the team and the divisional police officer in the area are helping the police command in its investigation to unravel the circumstances of the death. (Saturday Tribune)