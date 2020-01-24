Delta Gov, Speaker Receive Bill For Establishment Of Coastal Area Dev Agency

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, have received the bill seeking to establish the Coastal Area Development Agency, CADA.

The proposed bill initiated by a community leader and Environmental right activist who hails from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of the state, Amb. Comrade Sheriff Mulade, was received at the Delta State Government House, Asaba, a copy was equally received by the Speaker and members of the Delta State House of Assembly on 22nd of January, 2020.

The proposed bill is in line with the demands by Deltans from coastal communities, seeking legislation to fast track development of coastal communities. The need for such agency is now especially when we look at the very slow rate of development of the coastal areas when compared to the hinterland.

The state accepting the bill in its creditable form would promote the present government and the history of Delta State will be kind to them.

It is imperative to state that for over a year now several media reports and calls have been made to the Delta State Government to create the interventionist Agency to enhance the development of the marine rich riverine communities in the State.

The coastal communities being the live wires and resource base of the state deserve a fair share of government support to access basic social amenities as billions of naira generated from the riverine environment are used to develop other areas especially the hinterland thereby leaving the coastal communities to their fate as under developed.

Comrade Mulade Sheriff, also stated that copies of the CADA Bill will be forwarded to the Senators and the Federal House of Representative members from the State currently serving in the National Assembly, who he believes are stakeholders in the Delta State project. The purpose is to keep the Lawmakers abreast with the bill before the state due to its importance to the well being of the State.

Mulade Sheriff, also wishes to use the press statement to thank His Excellency Dr. Okowa for his positive strides in the administration and the development of the state.