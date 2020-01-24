Delta Opposition Party Laments Economic, Social Hardships In Asaba, Environs

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, has actually resented what it referred to as the unquantifiable economic and social hardships caused on the locals and traders in Asaba and its environs.

Barr Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, PublicitySecretary, APC, Delta State stated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has overtly and discreetly, through the workplace of the Director-General, Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA) had actually checked out challenge on Deltans who are aiming difficult day-to-day to eke out a living.

He explained the circumstance as insensitive and insincerity on the part of the PDP-led federal government under Senator Okowa to cause hardships on the people

“The purpose of governance is to create the enabling environment and avenues for citizens to thrive in their legitimate businesses. In Asaba and its environs, the reverse is the case”

In current times, the Agency a couple of weeks back revealed intent to destroy every prohibited structures and shanty in Asaba, the State capital. The people and the informed minds invited the concept of theCommission Little did Deltans understand that the Okowa led-government had an ulterior intention”.