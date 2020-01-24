Delta Chief Judge Urges Police To Beef Up Surveillance On Kidnappers Escape Route

Share This

























LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro has called on the Nigeria Police to beef up surveillance on escape routes of kidnappers as a proactive measure to curb criminal activities in the State.

Justice Umukoro gave the advice when he played host to the new Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, Hafiz M. Inuwa and his team while the CP was on a routine familiarisation visit to institutions in the State.

The Chief Judge who commended the Commissioner of Police for his wisdom to first visit journalists in the state on his arrival, listed escape routes of alleged kidnappers, stressing that the Police should mount tight security in those areas.

He noted that some elements in the communities connived with herdsmen in the kidnapping crime even as he advised the Police to engage community leaders such as presidents general of various communities to get relevant information, adding that policing was everyone’s business.

The Chief Judge disclosed that the Judiciary has made fund available to defray expenses of police officers who travel to give evidence in court as a way of encouragement so that cases would not unnecessarily be delayed even as he attributed high rate of cultism to lack of proper parental upbringing.

The number one Judicial Officer in the State enjoined the CP to provide adequate security and well armed personnel, preferably male police, to Judges who handle cases in the nine criminal courts designated to hear kidnap, armed robbery and cultism across the State.

The Police Commissioner, Hafiz Mohhamed Inuwa stated that he first called on the Chief Judge’s office among other institutions earmarked for visit because of the great honour and respect he has for the office, even as he solicited for his cooperation in the discharge of his duties.

CP Inuwa who disclosed that he was briefed on his arrival about the peculiar security challenges in the state to include kidnapping and cultism, assured the Chief Judge that the Police was doing its best to curb the menace by devising other security strategies.