Ohworode Commends Taiga, Oguma For Donating Two Toyota Sienna To Olomu Vigilante Group

LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, (Ovie), Dr. R.L Ogbon, JP, OON has commened Olorogun Moses Taiga, President-General Urhobo Progress Union(UPU) Worldwide, and Olorogun John Oguma for donating two new Toyota Sienna to the Olomu Vigilante Group.

The 103 year old Monarch commended the duo of Olorogun Moses Taiga and Olorogun John Oguma for the gestures, stressing that, “We want to thank our great sons for coming to our rescue. The vehicles will go a long way in enhancing the Vigilante group to fight crimes in the kingdom.”

According to the King; “It is a thing of joy to have great sons who know the needs of their people, and they meet the needs of their people. I commend the President General of Urhobo nation who is also the President General of Olomu kingdom, Olorogun Moses Taiga and Olorogun John Oguma for this kind gestures done to Olomu kingdom.

“It is a good gestures worthy of emulation. I therefore call on all Urhobo sons and daughters to emulate the kind gestures of Olorogun Moses Taiga and Chief John Oguma. I also commended Olorogun Paul Abu who worked assiduously to ensure that these vehicles are provided by our great sons.

“These vehicles provided will be maintained and well taken care of, and to you, the Vigilante group, always ensure that the vehicles are being use for the purpose they are meant for. They should not be use for frivolous act.”

“What happened in this kingdom recently is alien. This has not happened before in the past. I therefore urge the Area Commander and his team to put in your best in ensuring that those behind this act are apprehended.” The revered King added.

On his part, the President General of Urhobo Progressive Union worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga said, “The gestures is for the safety and security of my kingdom. We are cooperating with the Government to maintain peace and order in the kingdom.

“We should teach our children to be orderly, those involved in nefarious activities should desist from it. As the UPU President General, I am calling on all Sons and Daughters of Urhobo land to contribute to the peace and security of our land, so that our people can go to their farms without any fear or harassment. For the maintenance of the vehicles, I and my brother Olorogun John Oguma will pay monthly for the maintenance and fueling of the vehicles.”

He also charged the Police Area Commander Ughelli Division and his team to ensure that those behind the act of the recent kidnapping and killing in the kingdom are apprehended, and also urged the Olomu Vigilante group to work with the Police in ensuring that crime is reduce to its barest minimum in Olomu kingdom.

ACP Aiki James Moses, the Police Area Commander of Ughelli Division, urged the Vigilante group to be vigilant and put the vehicles into proper use to serve the purpose which they were they meant for.

Highlights of the event was the inaugurating and handing over of the vehicles by the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, UPU PG, Council Chairman and Police Area Commander.