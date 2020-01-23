Pa Abiri For Burial At Oviri-Olumu On February

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhiurhoroAccording to statement release by the family, signed by the senior son, Mr. Mudiaga S. Abiri and Mr. Police Ovwigharieta on behalf of the family, there will be service of song on Wednesday 12th February, 2020 at his residence in Ughelli, while Thursday 13th February, 2020, a funeral service would be conducted by the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese of the Anglican Communion and also the Archbishop-elect of Bendel Province, Most Revd. Cyril Odutemu, Ph.D, JP, to be supported by other Anglican priests at Bishop Agori-Iwe Memorial Anglican Church, Ughelli.Reception will hold at Oviri-Olomu Secondary School playing field immediately after the interment at his family compound.On Sunday 16th, February, 2020 is scheduled for the Outing Service at St. James Anglican Church, Oviri-Olomu.In a medial chat with Urhobotoday.com, Mr. Peter Abiri said, “Our late father was a humble and a highly disciplined man of God. He was trained and served as Anglican priest in then old Warri Diocese before he retired after meritorious divine service.“ In the same way, my father trained us to be humble and gentle and the most important, he gave us quality education and made us to be responsible people in the society today. This is the most important thing our late father had done for us that we can’t forget. Therefore, I’m using this medium to invite all my friends and well wishers and family members to join us to give our late father a befitting burial. He’s a father worthy to be buried.” He said.