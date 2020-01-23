Alleged Forgery & Perjury: Group Gives Omo-Agege Condition On Which To Shield Its Sword

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The coalition of Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs) yesterday pledged to stop the ongoing call on the Senate Deputy President, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege, if there are court papers absolving him of alleged forgery and perjury in the country.

The group, under the aegis of the Guardians of Democracy and Development and Partners for Legislative Agenda for Nigeria (PLAN), in a statement by its Convener, Mr. Solomon Adodo, said that it had also in addition to the National Assembly and security agencies submitted a petition to the President, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in a bid to ensure that Omo-Agege faces the wrath of the law.

It alleged that owing to available evidence at its disposal, Omo-Agege was convicted by the State Bar Court of the State of California, Los Angeles, United States (U.S.) in case No. 94-C-14401, adding that he (Omo-Agege) wilfully concealed the fact of the said conviction from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Senate, thereby contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Rules of the Senate.

The group further claimed that sometime in April 22, 1996, Augustine O. Omo-Agege, believed to be one and the same Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was ordered to be suspended from the practice of Law following his conviction for violating California Penal Code Section 470, a felony criminal offence involving moral turpitude under the authority of sub-division (a) of Rule 951, California Rules of Court.

But reacting, Omo-Agege faulted the allegation, describing the rights group as a band of unscrupulous mischief-makers bent on tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.

Omo-Agege, who spoke through his media and publicity aide, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, claimed he was cleared of all charges in the said case and he was never a convict in the U.S. as being alleged till date, as he travels freely to and within the country without any hint of harassment.

According to him: “Over the past few days, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, visited the U.S. and Canada for personal and official reasons respectively, holding aloft the beacon of progressive ideology and an agenda for improving Nigeria’s image internationally.”

